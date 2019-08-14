Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE TGS opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

