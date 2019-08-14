Transatlantic (NYSE:TRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $316.00. Transatlantic shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 4,530 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.54.

About Transatlantic (NYSE:TRH)

Transatlantic Holdings, Inc (TRH) is a holding company. The Company’s operations are conducted principally by its three operating subsidiaries: Transatlantic Reinsurance Company (TRC), Trans Re Zurich (TRZ) and Putnam Reinsurance Company (Putnam). The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, TRC, TRZ and Putnam, offers reinsurance capacity for a range of property and casualty products, directly and through brokers, to insurance and reinsurance companies, in both the domestic and international markets on both a treaty and facultative basis.

