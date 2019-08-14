Traders Buy Large Volume of Amplify Energy Put Options (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,567% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 79,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,455. The firm has a market cap of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Energy stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.26% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

