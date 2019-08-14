Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 861 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

