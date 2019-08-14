Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TOWR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.83. Tower International has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About Tower International
Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.
