Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) shares were down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 105,295 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 158,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $29.68 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

