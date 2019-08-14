Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.63. Toshiba shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

