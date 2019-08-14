TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Reaches $9.43 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One TokenClub token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and OKEx. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $521,571.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.46 or 0.04541527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, BigONE, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

