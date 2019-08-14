Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,336. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $220.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

