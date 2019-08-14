Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 350 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after buying an additional 703,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after buying an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after buying an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after buying an additional 414,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research restated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

DG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

