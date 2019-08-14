Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

