Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $759,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 80.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 66,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MMP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 318,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

