Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,935 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,056,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,149 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 615,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 1st quarter worth $11,228,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 67,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.04. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $60.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.