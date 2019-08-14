Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 385,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $366,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,149.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,093,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

