Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 13,285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,647,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,441,424. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

