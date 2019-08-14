Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Hits $434,270.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $434,270.00 and $246.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,238,958 coins and its circulating supply is 850,233,888 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

