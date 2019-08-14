Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,464,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 4,730,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 105,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $263,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,000 shares of company stock worth $854,450. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

