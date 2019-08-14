Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $327,249,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,557,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,016. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

