Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases 367,112 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 351.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,112 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $46,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,977. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $103.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.