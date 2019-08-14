Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $58,912.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $73,428.00 and $58,912.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00783149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000872 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

