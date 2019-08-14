Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.87

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.87 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 94614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Thor Industries by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

