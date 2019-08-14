The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 3,934,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,998,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,855 shares of company stock worth $16,879,778. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

