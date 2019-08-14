Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,557,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

