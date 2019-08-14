Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Hold rating on PCRX shares after the company reported 2Q19 Exparel sales which were in-line with consensus. Given 3Q tends to be a low Q/Q growth quarter due to seasonality, we think this sets up the need for a big 4Q19 Exparel sales number for the company to beat guidance and for shares to meaningfully outperform. Additionally, we would expect shares to be volatile around updates from competitors HRTX (Buy, $17.87) and DRRX (Adam Walsh, Hold, $1.43) which we expect in the coming months – with positive updates from one or both weighing on shares. Overall, we continue to remain on the sidelines as we think shares seem fairly valued at these levels and the potential for incoming competition in the next ~6-12 months poses a headwind, in our view. Key Points Exparel sales met 2Q19 expectations and FY19 Exparel sales guidance was reiterated.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTPH. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.49.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 935,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.