Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $780,069.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $780,069.00 and approximately $521.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03133956 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00959601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

