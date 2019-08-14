Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

TENX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,782. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

