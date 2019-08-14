TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 138,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TELUS worth $32,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after buying an additional 119,816 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 700,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 748,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 78.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

