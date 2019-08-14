TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.95

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $8.39. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 22,821 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

