Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.83

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 19566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIIAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

