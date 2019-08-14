Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 1,446,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TLRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 1,014,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.69. Telaria has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other Telaria news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $63,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telaria by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

