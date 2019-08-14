Tdam USA Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after buying an additional 4,153,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,399,000 after buying an additional 671,836 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 306,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

