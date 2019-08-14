Tdam USA Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 163,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

