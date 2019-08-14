Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 698,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,608. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

