Tdam USA Inc. Has $846,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 563,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,667,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. 1,370,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.