Tdam USA Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $201,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $205,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,965 shares of company stock worth $4,112,161. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

