Tdam USA Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,555 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 153,496 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. 302,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

