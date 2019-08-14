Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.