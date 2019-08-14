TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,892 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,825,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,892 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $86,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 754,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,777,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.