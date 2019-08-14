TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Shopify worth $117,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $295.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $20.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $372.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

