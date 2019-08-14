TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,201,824 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,824 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Charles Schwab worth $96,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,124,000 after buying an additional 76,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,801,000 after buying an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 631,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,623. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.