TD Asset Management Inc. Has $72.51 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Paychex worth $72,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,196 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $272,650.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,984.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,983. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.40. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

