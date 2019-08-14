TD Asset Management Inc. Has $565.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $565,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Alphabet by 2,660.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 127,265.7% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $35.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,290. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,153.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.