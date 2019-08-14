TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $70,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,346,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,485 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 672,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.47. 71,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $201.97 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

