TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 155,475 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,475 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. 398,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,782,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

