Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $65.27. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $63.92, with a volume of 864,868 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.79%.

About Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

