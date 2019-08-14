Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

TCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,168. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.