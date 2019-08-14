TapImmune’s (MRKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

“Ph2 AML IND in 3Q19, Data update Pivotal (Accelerated Approval?). The trial will evaluate multiTAAs in post-aHSCT patients in both active and adjuvant settings. We believe post-transplant AML is a logical approach to rapid registration, given promising data to date and potential for accelerated approval. We see three key AML settings with registration potential: r/r post-transplant; MRD(-) post-transplant (taking advantage of the recent FDA guidance document. See also our initiation for more on MulitTAA potential in AML. Our View. MRKR presented data from the TACTOPS trial (NCT03192462, IST) testing MultiTAA in pancreatic cancer (see our note). We were encouraged by the results, noting the difficulty of pancreatic cancer as a solid tumor with low immunogenicity and fibrotic microenvironment.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on TapImmune in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

TapImmune stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.22. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

