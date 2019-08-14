Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stake Lifted by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 5.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $69,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,108,649 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 706,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,143,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $134,620,000 after purchasing an additional 618,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,465. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

