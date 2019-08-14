Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $59.75 and last traded at $59.77, 1,204,722 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,741,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at $846,034.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,954 shares of company stock worth $8,103,025 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

