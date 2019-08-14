Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

